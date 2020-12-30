Hopkins County officials give update on distribution of COVID vaccine

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Health Department says they are working to call everyone who is currently eligible for the COVID vaccine. The health department is distributing the Moderna vaccine, while Baptist Health Madisonville is distributing the Pfizer vaccine. The state is taking care of vaccinating staff and residents at long-term care facilities through the state’s contract with Walgreens and CVS.

Health department officials say they are currently working on vaccinating individuals in group 1A which includes non-hospital associated healthcare workers. They are also working with the hospital to bring people into the hospital to get their vaccines. They have also been vaccinating for a few days now at dental offices, optometrist offices, physical therapy, pharmacies, funeral homes, home health, and dialysis.

The next group of people to get the vaccine will be first responders. Baptist Health is vaccinating EMS, and the health department will be doing emergency management and volunteers after they finish vaccinating paid services. They are also starting to vaccinate police officers and firefighters.

Individuals in group 1B are next on the vaccine list. Group 1B consists of: people over the age of 70, jail employees, and teachers and staff. The health department will be responsible for vaccinating teachers and staff. They will keep people informed about how they plan on vaccinating people over the age of 70.

The health department asks that you don’t call them to see where you are on that list because they are trying to focus on calling those who are next on the list.

