Posey County Commission discusses solar farm project

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Posey County Commission is expected to discuss the details of building solar farms at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Developers have proposed a 3000-acre solar farm near Marrs Elementary School. If approved, it would be one of the largest solar farms in Indiana. Some Posey County residents hope the project stays away from area farmland. And some are concerned about what a view of solar panels would do to their property value and to jobs.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)