The peak severe weather season for our region is typically during the spring months of April and May. March 1-7, 2021 has been identified as Severe Storms Awareness Week Kentucky.

The National Weather Service, Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and Kentucky

Emergency Management are kicking off the week with a press conference that will be held at 2 p.m. today. You will be able to watch the live stream in this story.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)