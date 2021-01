FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

(WEHT) The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is holding a webinar to address questions about the COVID vaccine. Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton will be answering questions. That Q&A is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. You will be able to watch the live stream in the video player above.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)