Plainfield police say truck stolen from gas station with baby still inside

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WXIN/WEHT) – Plainfield police say a thief stole a truck from a BP gas station in Plainfield while a baby was still inside the vehicle.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, it happened this morning at the BP on Hadley Road. A 6-month-old child was in a car seat when someone got into the truck and took off.

The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado High Country with license plate DPC803.

Police are asking for people to be on the lookout for the truck. Anyone who sees it should call 911.

White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado IN In God We Trust plate DPC803stolen from BP by SR267/I70 with 6 mo old child inside. Dial 911 if observed pic.twitter.com/quDMBx2fGn— PlainfieldPD (@PlainfieldPD) September 17, 2020

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)

