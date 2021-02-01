Public to learn more about proposed sports complex in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A presentation is being held today for Henderson residents to learn more about proposed plans for a new sports complex and offer comments. City officials hope the complex will bring economic growth to the area by attracting tournaments.

An online presentation is being held at 1:30 p.m. An in-person pen house-style public meeting is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Henderson County Extension’s Expo Center behind the Kentucky Farm Bureau office.

