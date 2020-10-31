State: COVID-19 outbreak at Jasper long-term care facility

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a long-term care facility in Jasper, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s long-term care facility dashboard.

The state dashboard reports 35 total resident cases at St. Charles Health Campus. The state says that 10 residents have died from the virus inside the facility.

The dashboard also shows 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Trilogy Health Services, which runs the facility, has its own COVID-19 dashboard. It shows 13 deaths.

We reached out to Trilogy and have not yet heard back.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)