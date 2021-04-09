Indiana health officials oppose bill that impacts local orders during public health emergencies

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Public Health Association (IHPA) is hosting a press conference today to express members’ strong opposition to Senate Bill 5. That event will be at 11 a.m. today. You will be able watch the live stream in the video player above.

The bill would allow local orders during a public health emergency to go into effect if they are less stringent than an executive order. If a local order is more stringent than the executive order, under SB 5, it would not be allowed to go into effect.

Senator Mark Messmer is one of the bill authors, and Senator Jim Tomes is one of the co-authors.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)