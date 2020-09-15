City to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor’s mom, reform police

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after Michelle Obama’s passion wowed Democrats on the opening night of the party's national convention, Joe Biden will draw on a collection of his party’s most experienced leaders. He's highlighting what he sees as a global leadership deficit that threatens U.S. national security. Jill Biden will also introduce herself to the nation for the first time as the prospective first lady. A longtime teacher, she’ll speak from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Delaware. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry are among the headliners on a night that organizers hope to emphasize a simple theme: Leadership matters.