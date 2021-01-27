What should Joe make for the Soup-er-bowl?

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) - Fire crews were back on the scene of a structure fire that began Tuesday afternoon when a building exploded. Crews returned to Rose Creek Road around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The fire started just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, but crews weren't able to put the fire out until after 10 p.m. No one was hurt, and firefighters are not yet sure how it started.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2020)