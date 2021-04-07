E3 returns in 2021 with all-digital event

After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the #E3 expo is set to return in June in a virtual format

(VENN) – E3, or the Electronic Entertainment Expo, is the world’s premier event for computer and video games and related products. Many gaming companies use the massive expo to introduce new games, technology and merchandise to the community. E3 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, but E3 2019 boasted approximately 66,100 attendees.

E3 is set to return for 2021 in a reimagined, all-virtual event that will “engage video game fans everywhere,” taking place June 12 – 15, free for all attendees.

Developers will have the opportunity to showcase their latest news and games directly to fans around the world. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free. Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media are confirmed to participate, and more are expected to be announced soon.

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA president and CEO. “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

The digital format for E3 means more people than ever can participate, while maintaining the event’s status as the central destination for industry networking.

E3 2022 is currently expected to take place in-person.