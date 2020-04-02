VIRTUAL EASTER EGG HUNT INSTRUCTIONS

Easter’s right around the corner! Stuck at home and still want to go on an Easter Egg Hunt? “Hunt” around tristatehomepage and look for the Easter Eggs sponsored by some great local businesses. Help support our local businesses today!

Search tristatehomepage.com for an Easter Egg, once found click on the Easter Egg, and enter your information for a chance to win one of our gift cards from many local businesses! (Algonquins, Orange Leaf, Tacoholics, Royal Carwash, Chef What, Mesker Park Zoo, Pet Supplies Plus, Cafe on Water Street, Philthy Clothing, Daisey Pet Playground, Hooray, Alpha Dog, District 7, Wayback Burgers, Rayelle Collection, Graceful Lady). It’s that easy! Get hunting and win big with ABC25, the CW7, and tristatehomepage!