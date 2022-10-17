Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
52°
Evansville
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Crime
Illinois Governor Debates
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Bethesda soon to start mobile food distribution event
Top Stories
Train Derailment in Gibson County
Gallery
Construction on the new YMCA in Gibson County begins
All Hallows Eve celebrated in Santa Claus
Flowers on the Lake honors lives lost by domestic …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
The perfect, unbeaten ’72 Dolphins knew how losses …
Top Stories
Tua Tagovailoa glad to be back after clearing protocols
As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters …
Hornets’ Bouknight unconscious, had gun before DWI …
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Tristate Fall Activities
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Through Your Lens 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
Get Rid of Wrinkles and Smooth Your Skin with New …
Video
Top Stories
Sara Evans Comes to the Preston Arts Center
Video
Top Stories
Riverbend Nursing and Rehab’s Upcoming Trunk or Treat
Video
City of Madisonville Has a Calendar Full of Events
Video
Relieving Pain From Frozen Shoulders
Video
Another Good Word
Video
Contests
Trick or Treat with the Tristate
Henderson Public Library Grand Opening Sweepstakes
Fight The Bite Sweepstakes Presented by Action Pest Control
Straub Photography Veterans Homecoming 2022
Big Sandy Home Furnishings Pro Football Challenge
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trending Stories
Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items …
Train Derailment in Gibson County
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell, …
Warehouse fire reported on East Franklin Street and …
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors