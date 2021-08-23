Congressman Bucshon discusses the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT)– Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. issued a statement after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates what we have long known – these vaccines are safe, effective, and developed at the highest standards of care thanks to the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed. It is my hope that this announcement from the FDA will promote increased vaccine confidence and encourage hesitant Americans to get vaccinated. Dr. Bucshon

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for two doses, three weeks apart, in people 16 and older. The vaccine remains available for emergency-use authorization for ages 12-15. Although SARS-COV-2 has only been an identified pathogen for less than 2 years, the technology behind this COVID-19 vaccine has been decades in the making. With 200 million doses of this vaccine alone already delivered, experts hope that this licensing will spark a new wave of vaccinations.

“Help protect your family, neighborhood, and community by talking to your doctor and receiving the vaccine that is right for you. Together, we can beat this pandemic and resume our pre-pandemic lives,” said Dr. Bucschon.