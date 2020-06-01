House Republicans’ lawsuit seeks to stop proxy voting by members

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — House Republicans in Washington said under a new way of voting in Congress, your voice might not be heard.

Now, they are attempting to stop proxy voting, which Democrats said is just a way to keep all members safe.

“I don’t agree with proxy voting,” said Rep. Larry Buschon (R-IN). “I think you should vote in person.”

Buschon has joined the majority of House Republicans in a lawsuit to stop House members from casting votes from home.

“It violates the constitution,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “It’s a dereliction of duty by its members.”

McCarthy leads the lawsuit against proxy voting, which allows one member to cast votes for up to 10 other members who aren’t present.

“That means 19 million in California will not have a voice, will be linked to somebody else,” McCarthy said.

Democrats said proxy voting keeps members safe during the pandemic, and at least one constitutional law expert says it doesn’t violate the law.

“Well I think the Constitution is pretty clear, it says each house may determine the rules of its proceedings and that’s what the House has done here,” said Georgetown University Law professor David Super.

Super added that he doesn’t expect the lawsuit to stand up for long.

“Here, the Constitution says the House will decide the right way to do this,” he said. “There’s no authority for the courts to get involved.”

Ohio Democrat Representative Tim Ryan supports the new rule, adding the lawsuit is just political theater.

“I hope they’ll let it go,” Ryan said. “They’re trying to gin up controversy where there really isn’t any.”

Court records show Democrats have until June 19 to file a response, with a court hearing scheduled for late July.