President Biden signs executive order, with bipartisan support, to bolster US supply chains

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Biden met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, to discuss the best approach to strengthening the nation’s supply chains and secure jobs for communities around the country.

“Last year has shown the vulnerability we have with some of the supply chains,” Biden said.

The president signed an executive order, directing a 100-day review of the US supply chain.

“We had a very good meeting with the president and vice president about the importance of a good supply chain,” Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn said.

Cornyn says the need to address the issue is something both parties agree on.

“We all understand this is important to our economy and to our national security,” Cornyn said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the executive action will protect the country against shortages of critical supplies, grow the economy, and maintain America’s competitive edge in the world.

“Ensuring we can withstand crisis and create good-paying jobs in the process,” Psaki said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says semiconductor manufacturing is a weak spot for the U.S. economy.

“This is a technology the United States created, we ought to be leading the world in,” Schumer said,

Schumer applauds the executive order, but wants legislation on the issue, to protect American industries from unfair competition from countries like China.

“For decades, China has effectively cheated and stolen its way to economic growth,” Schumer said.

The Biden Administration says it will stay in close contact with Congress to take recommendations during the review process.