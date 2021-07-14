2021 Perseids meteor shower

On the heels of big firework displays from July 4, it is now time for space to put on its own firework show.

The annual Perseids meteor show, for the most part, start Wednesday night lasting through August 24.

It’s considered the northern hemisphere’s most popular meteor shower of the year.

Perseid meteors are caused by dust and debris left behind from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle, which takes 133 years to orbit the sun. Imagine how long our seasons would be if that were to be the case for Earth!

Best viewing starts at eleven so grab a blanket, get away from lights, lie down and put away that cell phone and enjoy the show of up to 100 meteors per hour.

As for the moon, it’s only at about 21 percent right now so it won’t hinder seeing those bright and colorful fireballs too much.

And even better news, when the Perseids peak between August 11 and 13, then we’ll be in the early stages of working out of a new moon, so the sky won’t be too bright!

Be patient and give your eyes times, too.

Scientists recommend 30 to 45 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness so you can see the astronomical display.

So the question is where do you look to see them? Facing to the north will help for sure, but since the Perseids are known for their brightness and long trails, just look straight up and you should be good to go.