3 Degree Guarantee Winner Friday, August 13

SPENCER COOUNTY, Ind (WEHT)-- An overturned dump truck near mile marker 57 on I-64 caused the eastbound lanes to close Friday morning. Just before 11:30 AM, the scene was cleaned up with the exception of some gravel which spilled out of the truck during the accident.

All lanes are now open near the Dale, Indiana exit, but traffic could be moving slower than usual as crews continue to clean up the scene.