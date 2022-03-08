EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Western Kentucky. Cold with Temps 40-35. Sunset 5:51

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain (Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River) Ending Late. Lows 30-34. Sunrise 6:10

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Highs 50-51. Winds NNW 5-10

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 30-32.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds North-Northwest). Highs 49-56 (Northwest to Southeast…53-54 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart