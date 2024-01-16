EVENING: Clear. Bitter Cold with Temps Falling to Around 10 (Wind Chill 0 to 10). Sunset 4:55

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Bitter Cold with Lows 5-8 (Wind Chill -5 to 0). Sunrise 7:04

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Windy & Very Cold with Highs 29-31. Winds SW/S 15-25

WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 18-23.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Moving in from the South Across Western Kentucky & Reaching Near the Ohio River by Late in the Afternoon. Cold with Highs 30-35. Winds S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart