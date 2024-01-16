EVENING:  Clear.  Bitter Cold with Temps Falling to Around 10 (Wind Chill 0 to 10).  Sunset 4:55

OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Bitter Cold with Lows 5-8 (Wind Chill -5 to 0).  Sunrise 7:04

WEDNESDAY:  Sunny.  Windy & Very Cold with Highs 29-31.  Winds SW/S 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 18-23.

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Moving in from the South Across Western Kentucky & Reaching Near the Ohio River by  Late in the Afternoon.  Cold with Highs 30-35.  Winds S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart