Climate Prediction Center issues ‘equal chances’ temperatures for the Tri-state for June.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Each month the Climate Prediction Center issues a monthly temperature and precipitation outlook for the current month. They also release an 8 to 14 day version and a 3 month version.

June started off with some pleasant 70s and over the first five days became a little bit warmer and warmer. Then we hit normal in the 6th and 7th, then started cooling back down a little below normal on the 8th.

As for the current one month temperature outlook for the nation, the gulf coast is looking below normal whereas to the north, east and west, there are good chances for seeing above normal temperatures.

For the Tri-state, we are in the area for equal chances for seeing temperatures below normal as well as seeing temperatures above normal.

As of now, the outlook is doing well for us, especially earlier in the month when we were 10 degrees below the normal.

Evansville does not have any day where 90 should be considered normal. The hottest normal is 89 degrees which runs from from July 3rd to August 8th.