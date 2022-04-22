Today: Morning Clouds with a Spotty Shower (Better Chances North of Evansville). Gradual Afternoon Clearing. Windy with Highs in the Upper 70s to Lower 80s.



Tonight: Clear with a Light Breeze. Lows in the Lower 60s.



Saturday: Plenty of Sunshine with A Few Clouds. Very Windy with Highs in the Lower 80s.



Saturday Night: Clear & Breezy. Lows in the Lower 60s.



Meteorologist Joe Bird