Cold weather might be good for apple orchards

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – With the first freeze of the season, many of us usually bring our plants inside. But this cold weather is actually a good thing for orchards when it comes to their crops.

Engelbrecht’s Orchard says that apples still hanging on the trees will make it through the winter just fine, and the apples might even taste better.

Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility are also telling people that now is the time to get your lawn system ready for winter. They have a full demonstration on their website.

