HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is hearing reports of damage around the Tri-State following severe weather on Friday morning and early afternoon.

Barns were damaged along Highway 56 towards Morganfield. An outbuilding was thrown behind the WMSK radio station in Morganfield.

In Vanderburgh County, reports have come in that the roof was blown off St Joseph Church in Evansville. Officials also believe that the steeple suffered extensive damage.

Damage seen on Villa Drive in Evansville

This is a developing story.