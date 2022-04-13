DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen announced on Twitter that the school district’s high school will be used as a tornado shelter on Wednesday.

Whalen also said he anticipates school should be in session all day as he says the storm threat doesn’t appear to be moving in until 4-5 p.m. The parking lot and entrance will be marked with reflective tape. Entry will be in the back bottom middle school entrance and a waiver will need to be signed for entry.

More information will be added once available.