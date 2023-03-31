HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has expanded the area of a level 4 out of 5 risk for severe storms farther east to around I-69 including the Evansville area. Damaging winds in excess of 70 miles per hour, and tornadoes, including EF2 strength or higher, are possible in two waves of storms from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates throughout the night, including live coverage that will be available on this page.

The National Weather Service advises that if a tornado warning is issued for your area, you should move to a place of safety, ideally in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you need to find locations that have opened their doors for shelter in your area, Eyewitness News will have a list of shelters on this page.

If you have video or photos of storm damage in your area, you can email us at this address.