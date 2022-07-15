EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers (Best Chance North of I-64 in Illinois). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:12

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Late Across Southern Illinois. Warm with Lows 70-76 (Northeast to South…72-74 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:40

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Sunshine with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly in the Morning (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Hot & Humid with Highs 89-97 (North to South…93-96 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Midnight (More Numerous North of the Ohio River). Warm with Lows 71-73.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers. Breezy, Warm & Humid with Highs 77-86 (Northeast to Southwest…80-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/SE 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart