SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 46-50. Winds ENE 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain (Possibly Mixed with Snow North of I-64 in Illinois) Moving in from the West towards Daybreak. Lows 31-35.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Increasing during the Morning, then Ending from West to East After Noon. Breezy with Highs 47-52. Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart