EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible).  Very Warm with Temps Around 60.  Sunset 4:43

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers East of US 41 Ending Early.  Warm with Lows 39-47 (Northwest to Southeast…45-47 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:07

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 47-55 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Not too Cold with Lows 32-35.

THURSDAY:  Increasing Clouds from Northwest to Southeast.  Windy with Highs 41-48 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart