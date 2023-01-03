EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible). Very Warm with Temps Around 60. Sunset 4:43

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers East of US 41 Ending Early. Warm with Lows 39-47 (Northwest to Southeast…45-47 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:07

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 47-55 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 15-25

WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Not too Cold with Lows 32-35.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds from Northwest to Southeast. Windy with Highs 41-48 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart