EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 34-38. Sunrise 6:40
THANKSGIVING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West (More After Noon). Mild with Highs 53-66 (Northwest to Southeast…59-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10
THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending. Not too Cold with Lows 40-46 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing. Breezy with Highs 54-60 (North to Southeast…56-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart