EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:33

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 34-38. Sunrise 6:40

THANKSGIVING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West (More After Noon). Mild with Highs 53-66 (Northwest to Southeast…59-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending. Not too Cold with Lows 40-46 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing. Breezy with Highs 54-60 (North to Southeast…56-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart