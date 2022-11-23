EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 34-38.  Sunrise 6:40
THANKSGIVING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West (More After Noon).  Mild with Highs 53-66 (Northwest to Southeast…59-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending.  Not too Cold with Lows 40-46 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Breezy with Highs 54-60 (North to Southeast…56-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart