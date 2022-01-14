A Little Snow for Some Over the Weekend

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Temps 39-34. Sunset 4:53
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Not too Cold with Scattered Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain) Developing More North & West of Evansville where a Coating is Possible. Lows 29-34. Sunrise 7:05
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy with Scattered Snow Mainly West of US 41 Ending in the Morning. Highs 34-39. Winds NE 10-20
SAT NIGHT: Some Clearing (More North of I-64). Lows 21-27 (Northwest to Southeast…24-25 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast. Breezy with Some Snow Possible Mainly Across Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties. Highs 33-39 (Northwest to Southeast…37-38 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart