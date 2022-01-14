A Little Snow for Some Over the Weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.  Temps 39-34.  Sunset 4:53
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Not too Cold with Scattered Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain) Developing More North & West of Evansville where a Coating is Possible.  Lows 29-34.  Sunrise 7:05
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Breezy with Scattered Snow Mainly West of US 41 Ending in the Morning.  Highs 34-39.  Winds NE 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Some Clearing (More North of I-64).  Lows 21-27 (Northwest to Southeast…24-25 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Gradual Clearing from Northwest to Southeast.  Breezy with Some Snow Possible Mainly Across Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties.  Highs 33-39 (Northwest to Southeast…37-38 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories