A Little Snow for Some Over the Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - The latest surge in covid-19 cases has led to an increase in infections, and has created a teacher shortage for several school districts in the Tristate. Shortages had previously forced Mt. Carmel High School to move to remote learning, and similar shortages has prompted the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to offer incentives to substitute teachers.

"They're really instrumental in our success at all times, but especially as you look back over the course of the pandemic," says EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg. "Of course with the pandemic, you have more people that, for whatever reason, due to themselves or family members, have to miss work and you've got to have substitute teachers to come in and keep those classrooms going. Because, in essence, that's what allows us to continue to offer in-person instruction."