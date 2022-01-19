Mild for a January morning but ending very cold & snowy

Today: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Spotty Morning Showers. Early Morning Highs in the Low to Mid 40s. Rain Showers Increasing Late Morning/Afternoon then Changing to Snow Late Afternoon and Through the Evening from northwest so southeast of Evansville.

Tonight: Snow Showers Ending Around 10PM in Evansville and Around Midnight Far Southeast. Blustery with Lows in the Low to Mid Teens. Total Accumulations of 1-3 inches (Heavier Amounts South of Evansville).

Thursday: Clouds with Some Sun. Breezy with Highs in the Upper 20s.

First Warning Focus is on isolated rain in the morning becoming more widely scattered late morning. During the afternoon, a cold front will bring in dangerously cold air, changing the rain to snow from northwest to southeast. Also, ponding on the roads from rain will turn to ice, so be aware Wednesday evening / overnight / Thursday morning for slick roads!