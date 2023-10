TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5-15 mph.