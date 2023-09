MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and turning cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with just a few scattered clouds. A bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and turning warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.