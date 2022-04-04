EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 7:16

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing from South to North. Not too Cold with Lows 45-50 (Temps Rising towards Daybreak). Sunrise 6:29

TUESDAY: Showers/Few T’Showers Ending from West to East After Noon followed by Some Clearing. Highs 57-69 (Northeast to Southwest…64-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West towards Daybreak. Not too Cold with Lows 48-51.

WEDNESDAY: Showers/T’Showers Ending from West to East After Noon followed by Some Clearing. Breezy with Highs 57-63 (59-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart