EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 7:16
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing from South to North.  Not too Cold with Lows 45-50 (Temps Rising towards Daybreak).  Sunrise 6:29
TUESDAY:  Showers/Few T’Showers Ending from West to East After Noon followed by Some Clearing.  Highs 57-69 (Northeast to Southwest…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West towards Daybreak.  Not too Cold with Lows 48-51.
WEDNESDAY:  Showers/T’Showers Ending from West to East After Noon followed by Some Clearing.  Breezy with Highs 57-63 (59-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WSW 10-20

