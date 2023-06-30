FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies early, then clouds increase late in the day. Storms develop in the afternoon, with some strong to severe. Heat Advisory continues with highs in the mid to upper 90s, feels like temps above 100.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms possible, but diminishing overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Early storms diminish, then partial clearing into the early afternoon. Another wave of storms re-develops in the afternoon. Storms could be severe with damaging winds the main threat. Highs in the mid 90s.