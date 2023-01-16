EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible).  Breezy & Very Warm with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 50s.  Sunset 4:55

OVERNIGHT:  Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Ending, then Some Clearing.  Very Warm with Lows 41-51 (Northwest to Southeast…46-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:04

TUESDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Breezy & Warm with Highs 57-62.  Winds SW/W 10-20

TUE NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Mild with Lows 35-41 (Northeast to South…38-39 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the Southwest After Noon.  Warm with Highs 45-60 (Northwest to Southeast…57-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-15

