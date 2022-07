SUNDAY: Early showers and storms likely, diminishing during the afternoon. More clouds than sun. Cooler, but still humid. Highs 77-83. SSW winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a few showers possible. Otherwise dry with lows 70-75.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Warmer, and very humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.