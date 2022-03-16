EVENING: Mainly Clear. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:58

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 45-48. Sunrise 6:58

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Warm with Highs 69-73. Winds SSE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing After Midnight. Mild with a Few Showers Moving in Towards Daybreak. Lows 48-51.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Mix in Late Afternoon with an Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Windy & Mild with Highs 62-68 (Northwest to Southeast…64-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart