EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:58
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Mild with Patchy Fog Developing.  Lows 45-48.  Sunrise 6:58
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Warm with Highs 69-73.  Winds SSE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing After Midnight.  Mild with a Few Showers Moving in Towards Daybreak.  Lows 48-51.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Mix in Late Afternoon with an Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Windy & Mild with Highs 62-68 (Northwest to Southeast…64-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart