SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. NNE winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying clear and calm. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant yet again. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s.