EVENING: Clear. Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:30

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 41-43. Sunrise 6:49

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 71-76.

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Chilly with Lows 43-45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 74-79. Winds V 0-5

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart