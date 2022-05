EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:55

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 53-56. Sunrise 5:38

TUESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing. Warm & Pleasant with Highs 81-85. Winds W/S 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West Around Daybreak. Lows 58-63.

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Diminishing with Some Clearing. Windy with Highs 79-83. Winds SE/SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart