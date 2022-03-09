EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:52

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 30-33. Sunrise 6:09

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 49-54. Winds NNE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 31-37 (Northwest to Southeast…34-37 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Breezy & Colder with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain Initially) Moving in from the Northwest After Noon. Morning Highs of 37-59 (Northwest to Southeast…49-53 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling thru the 40s/into the 30s. Winds V 5-20.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart