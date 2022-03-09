EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 5:52
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 30-33.  Sunrise 6:09
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 49-54.  Winds NNE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 31-37 (Northwest to Southeast…34-37 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Clouds Thickening.  Turning Breezy & Colder with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain Initially) Moving in from the Northwest After Noon. Morning Highs of 37-59 (Northwest to Southeast…49-53 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling thru the 40s/into the 30s.  Winds V 5-20.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart