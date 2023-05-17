EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:55

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 48-55 (Northeast to Southwest…53-55 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:37

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon Mainly Southeast of Evansville. Highs 78-82. Winds ENE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 57-62.

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After 4:00. Highs 70-78 (74-77 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 5-15

