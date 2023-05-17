EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:55

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 48-55 (Northeast to Southwest…53-55 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:37

THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon Mainly Southeast of Evansville.  Highs 78-82.  Winds ENE 5-10

THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 57-62.

FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After 4:00.  Highs 70-78 (74-77 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart