EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:49
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers towards Daybreak.  Warm with a Near Record Low of 67-71 (Evansville Record: 71 – 1905).  Sunrise 5:43
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers.  Very Warm & Humid with a Record High of 85-88 (Evansville Record: 88 – 2018).  Winds S/E 5-10 
WED NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Mild with Lows 58-70 (East to West…62-64 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Warm with Highs 83-88.  Winds NE/E 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart