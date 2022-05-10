EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:49

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers towards Daybreak. Warm with a Near Record Low of 67-71 (Evansville Record: 71 – 1905). Sunrise 5:43

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers. Very Warm & Humid with a Record High of 85-88 (Evansville Record: 88 – 2018). Winds S/E 5-10

WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 58-70 (East to West…62-64 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 83-88. Winds NE/E 5-10

