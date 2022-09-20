EVENING: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 6:50

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Lows 69-73. Sunrise 6:37 WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Breezy & Very Hot but Turning Less Humid with Near Record Highs of 92-97 (Evansville Record: 98 – 2010). Winds S/W 10-20

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 60-68 (North to South…63-67 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: A Few Showers Early (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky) then Gradual Clearing from North to South. Breezy with Pleasant Highs of 72-77. Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart