EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 6:50
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Lows 69-73.  Sunrise 6:37 WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Breezy & Very Hot but Turning Less Humid with Near Record Highs of 92-97 (Evansville Record: 98 – 2010).  Winds S/W 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 60-68 (North to South…63-67 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  A Few Showers Early (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky) then Gradual Clearing from North to South.  Breezy with Pleasant Highs of 72-77.  Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart