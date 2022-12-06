EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Western Kentucky) and Some Fog.  Mild with Near Steady Temps 55-51.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers (Mainly Southeast) Ending along with Some Fog (Possibly Dense).  Warm with Lows 45-59 (Northwest to Southeast…48-52 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:53
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Warm with Highs 57-63 (Northwest to Southeast…59-62 in the Evansville Metro).
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Rain Moving in Around Daybreak.  Mild with Lows 43-48.
THURSDAY:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing in the Morning then Diminishing in the Afternoon.  Mild with Highs 51-71 (North to South…55-67 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart