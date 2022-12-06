EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Western Kentucky) and Some Fog. Mild with Near Steady Temps 55-51. Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers (Mainly Southeast) Ending along with Some Fog (Possibly Dense). Warm with Lows 45-59 (Northwest to Southeast…48-52 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm with Highs 57-63 (Northwest to Southeast…59-62 in the Evansville Metro).

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Rain Moving in Around Daybreak. Mild with Lows 43-48.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Increasing in the Morning then Diminishing in the Afternoon. Mild with Highs 51-71 (North to South…55-67 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart