EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:17

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West after 2:00. Not too Cold with Lows 48-52. Sunrise 6:28

WEDNESDAY: Showers/T’Showers Ending from West to East in the Morning, then Some Clearing. Breezy with Highs 55-62 (Southeast to Northwest…61-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 10-20

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 37-41.

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers Moving in from the North After Noon. Windy & Chilly with Highs 52-56. Winds W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart