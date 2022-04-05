EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:17
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West after 2:00.  Not too Cold with Lows 48-52.  Sunrise 6:28
WEDNESDAY:  Showers/T’Showers Ending from West to East in the Morning, then Some Clearing.  Breezy with Highs 55-62 (Southeast to Northwest…61-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WSW 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 37-41.
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers Moving in from the North After Noon.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 52-56.  Winds W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart