Winter Weather ADVISORY 2pm to Midnight Thursday​

Wind Chill WARNING 6pm Thursday to Noon Friday​

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Temp Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:34

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing.  Not too Cold with Temps Rising thru the 30s.  Sunrise 7:03

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing, then Changing to Snow from West to East After Noon.  Turning Windy & Sharply Colder wth Mid-Day Highs of 40-51 (Northwest to Southeast…47-49 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling Below Freezing from West to East during the Afternoon.  Winds S/W 10-25

THU NIGHT:  Cloudy with Snow Ending from West to East during the Evening (Total Accumlations of 2-4″).  Strong Winds & Bitterly Cold with Lows of 0 to 2 (Wind Chill -15 to -25).

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Flurries.  Strong Winds & Bitterly Cold with Highs 7 to 11.  Winds W 20-40

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart