Winter Weather ADVISORY 2pm to Midnight Thursday​​

Wind Chill WARNING 6pm Thursday to Noon Friday​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Temp Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:34

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing. Not too Cold with Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunrise 7:03

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing, then Changing to Snow from West to East After Noon. Turning Windy & Sharply Colder wth Mid-Day Highs of 40-51 (Northwest to Southeast…47-49 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling Below Freezing from West to East during the Afternoon. Winds S/W 10-25

THU NIGHT: Cloudy with Snow Ending from West to East during the Evening (Total Accumlations of 2-4″). Strong Winds & Bitterly Cold with Lows of 0 to 2 (Wind Chill -15 to -25).

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Flurries. Strong Winds & Bitterly Cold with Highs 7 to 11. Winds W 20-40

