EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:30

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Lows 58-61. Sunrise 6:48

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 85-88. Winds S 10-20

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in towards Daybreak Mainly West of US 41. Warm with Lows 62-65.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Increasing from West to East (Thunder Possible) then Diminishing Late in the Day. Highs 72-79 (Northwest to Southeast…75-77 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart