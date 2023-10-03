EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:30

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Lows 58-61.  Sunrise 6:48

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 85-88.  Winds S 10-20

WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in towards Daybreak Mainly West of US 41.  Warm with Lows 62-65.

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Increasing from West to East (Thunder Possible) then Diminishing Late in the Day.  Highs 72-79 (Northwest to Southeast…75-77 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart